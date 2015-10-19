Gear up, space cowboys – AnimeLab has just landed on PlayStation

Over the last year and a half, AnimeLab has become Australia’s premier destination for streaming Japanimation, with new episodes of all your favourite shows added and simulcast direct from Japan every week.

Now, the service has gotten even better, with the announcement that subscribers can now stream AnimeLab on PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 consoles.

The service, which was previously only available to stream on desktop computers and iOS and Android devices, joins Stan as another huge and recent SVOD win for PlayStation.

Tokyo Ghouls rejoice!

AnimeLab launched its Premium subscription service in May this year, allowing users to watch the service’s enormous back catalogue in both English and Japanese with subtitles, and at resolutions of up to 1080p for AU$6.95 a month.

Free subscribers will also be able to stream AnimeLab on their PlayStation consoles, however they’ll only get to watch a limited selection of shows and will have to contend with pre-roll advertisements, a maximum resolution of 480p and one week delays on simulcasts.

Don’t like the sound of that but not sure you want to subscribe? Well, you should probably check out the service’s free 30-day trial to see if AnimeLab Premium is right for you.