Sharp heralds new LCD TV era at IFA 2008

Sharp has finally turned the ultra-flat LCD TV it showed off at IFA 2007 into reality.

Unveiled during a packed keynote at IFA 2008, the XS1 series promises ultimate black levels, perfect colour reproduction and an ultra-slim design that's just 22mm wide at its thickest point – something that's likely to be challenged by plenty of other TV makers this week

Toshiyuki Tajima, CEO of Sharp Electronics Europe, said the Sharp XS1 series TV used a new RGB backlight system, had a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and was able to display almost every colour imaginable.

A superior sounding model

The TV also claims superior sound quality thank to a sound system jointly developed with audio engineers at Pioneer.

Tajima also made much of the XS1 series' eco-credentials. It promises to use a lot less power than other LCD TVs, partly because it automatically adjusts the TV's brightness during use depending on the brightness of the source material.

