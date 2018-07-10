Surface Studio 2: what we want to see

When it was revealed by Microsoft, the Windows 10-powered Surface Studio shocked the world. Fast forward to 2018, and we’re extremely eager to get our hands on the sequel.

While the original was lacking when it came to ports, the Surface Studio 2 could rectify this by coming with an 8th-generation Coffee Lake processor and a 5K display. If Microsoft could pull that off, it could be the perfect counterpart to Apple’s iMac Pro.

We don’t have much to go off of, though, as Microsoft remains tight-lipped about the Surface Studio sequel. However, we don’t need to know much to do some speculation, though, so let’s dive into what the Surface Studio 2 may look like.

Cut to the chase

What is it? The would-be second Surface Studio desktop

The would-be second Surface Studio desktop When is it out? Possibly between September and November 2018

Possibly between September and November 2018 What will it cost? Likely as much as – if not more than – the current model

The original Surface Studio launched in late 2016, so Microsoft’s iMac competitor is due for a refresh given the firm’s general cadence for Surface products that aren’t the Surface Pro.

However, we haven’t really heard anything about when the Surface Studio sequel is coming. All we have to go off of is a Windows Central report citing sources that said ‘Surface Studio 2 is a-go.’ As such, the outlet expects to see the device ‘in the fall.’

That amounts to anytime between September and November for a possible Surface Studio 2 release. Until more concrete leaks and rumors arrive, this is the expectation we’ll have to hold onto.

Surface Studio 2 price

Sadly, there’s even less known regarding the Surface Studio 2’s possible pricing, i.e. absolutely nothing. So, all we can expect of the potential device’s price so far is for it to hold close to that of the previous model.

Currently, the Surface Studio goes for anywhere between $2,999 (£2,999, AU$4,699) and $4,199 (£4,249, AU$6,599). For Microsoft to go any further above that price might be a shot in the foot, especially considering the pricing of its primary competition, the Apple iMac line.

Conversely, it’s tough to expect Microsoft to drive the price much lower than it is now, either, as the original Surface Studio saw an impressive demand at its current price point during launch. Stay tuned to this space as more rumors and leaks come to light.

What we want to see in Surface Studio 2

For as impressed as we were – and still are – by the Surface Studio, plenty has progressed in the nearly two years since its release, and there’s always room for improvement. Here’s what we hope to see come to fruition in the Surface Studio 2:

More powerful components

This is obvious, sure, but the Surface Studio 2 could use some more powerful hardware – the original had weak hardware on release day. This time around, a proper desktop-grade processor is all but essential, as are up-to-date graphics – a Coffee Lake, or even a 9th-generation Coffee Lake-S CPU and Nvidia Turing graphics would be a nice touch. Plus, one of the best SSDs would be hugely beneficial to the creatives it’s targeted at.

An even sharper screen

The current Surface Studio screen is absolutely gorgeous, sporting a massive 4,500 x 3,000-pixel resolution across the sRGB, DCI-P3 and Vivid color spaces. But, there’s no reason that it can’t go further. Seeing a 5K Surface Studio to directly rival the priciest iMac would be awfully exciting for content creators.

Thunderbolt 3 connectivity

For as versatile as the Thunderbolt 2 DisplayPort is on the current Surface Studio, it's time for Microsoft to collectively move onto Thunderbolt 3 via USB-C. Not only does the it offer more throughput for file transfers, it could also serve as a one plug hub for all displays and other peripherals you want to connect. If the Surface Studio 2 is to truly compete, it needs to respect this growing standard for its target audience’s sake.

All accessories included

For what it’s charging for the current – and will charge for the future – Surface Studio, Microsoft should be including all of the essential accessories in the box. Yes, that includes the awesome Surface Dial alongside the Surface Mouse and Keyboard. It’s only fair for a several-grand purchase.