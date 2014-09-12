Can't wait for an Apple Watch? Just go download one instead

You're sure to be the talk of the town

Prepare to amaze and astonish everyone you know with the Apple Watch - Android Wear edition! They simply won't believe their eyes!

Impress your friends with lies such as "Yeah my dad got it for me, he works at Apple", enrage any mugger when he/she later discovers those icons aren't even functional. "What a swizz!" they'll cry.

All you'll need is a smartwatch running Android Wear and an app called WearFaces. Then just head over to UhrArt's download page to download it.

We've put it on the LG G Watch but it looks a lot nicer on the Moto 360. Those circular icons look so better on a round screen.

Via The Next Web