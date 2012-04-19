Microsoft man withdraws Windows Phone update comments

The Microsoft 'evangelist' (and we use that term grudgingly) who told a Portugese website that all Windows Phone 7 handsets would receive an update to Windows Phone 8 when it lands has retracted his statement.

The interview with Nuno Silva prompted a geekruption of speculation, with contrasting rumours from anonymous sources telling The Verge that Silva's comments were, basically, nonsense.

Don't stop believing

Silva now appears to agree, saying, "The point I was attempting to make was simply that existing Windows Phone applications will run on the next version of Windows Phone. This is the same guidance that Microsoft shared late last year.

"I mistakenly confused app compatibility with phone updateability, which caused the rumours we saw yesterday.

"I did not intend to give the impression I was offering new guidance on any products under development or their upgradeability."

While Microsoft is still keeping its lips tightly shut on the entire matter, we'd say it looks more likely now that at least first-generation Windows Phone hardware will not get the Apollo update.

But then again, it might. Who knows? Only Microsoft and it's not saying a word.