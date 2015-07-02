And just like that, Apple kills Home Sharing for music

The iOS 8.4 hype has been centered around the launch of Apple Music and the Beats 1 radio service, but the latest update has also taken something away.

Now the dust has settled some have noticed the Apple Home Sharing for music feature has been dropped in the new update.

If you've updated your iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch to iOS 8.4 then you've lost the feature and it's not coming back anytime soon, as confirmed on the official support page.

Goodbye Home Sharing

You can still use Home Sharing for video content though, and Home Sharing for music is still around for those using an Apple TV box.

We don't have any official comment from Apple on why the feature has been dropped but we can speculate that it might have something to do with the licensing agreements of Apple Music.

Apple may not have the rights to let content be streamed over WiFi so has had to drop the feature all together - which is a shame for those who use it regularly.

Via 9to5mac