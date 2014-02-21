MWC 2014: Cisco to showcase Internet of Everything possibilities

Cisco will be showcasing the benefits and possibilities of mobility in the Internet of Everything at this year's Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

The company's chairman and CEO, John Chambers, will give a keynote address on "the battle for the multiscreen home," in the Conference Village on February 26.

Other Cisco executives will give talks on the evolution of Wi-Fi networks and business models, mPowered industries, and small cell technology.

Demos

Cisco will also host a number of demonstrations of its technology, including how to transform user experiences with heterogeneous access, how to capture new markets with elastic mobile networks, and how to monetise and optimise with experience-aware networks.

The company will host some additional demonstrations for the general public. This includes hotspot 2.0, an improved Wi-Fi experience with AT&T, Accuris Networks, and 10 mobile operators from around the world.

Cisco will also showcase its Open Network Environment (ONE) service provider architecture with enhancements by its recently unveiled Evolved Programmable Network and Evolved Services Platform.

Finally, it will give standalone solution demos on small cells, Quantum Self-Optimising Network, Quantum Policy Suite, Quantum WAN, and Quantum Virtualised Packet Core.

Mobility

"Mobility has become a necessary characteristic of almost every network experience and will be even more so with the emergence of the Internet of Everything, which will bring together people, processes, data and things," said Kelly Ahuja, SVP and GM of the service provider mobility business group at Cisco.

"In the more than 1,000 customer meetings we expect over four days at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona this year, we look forward to showcasing the possibilities the Internet of Everything brings to the end users and enterprises, the opportunities it brings to operators' businesses, and the enabling capabilities from Cisco to help service providers thrive in pursuit of them."