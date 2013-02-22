New Kogan Jelly Bean tablets start from AU$119

Kogan has updated its Agora tablet line-up, adding a new 8-inch model, and upgrading the version of Android running these machines to the latest Jelly Bean build.

Staring from AU$119, the new Agora 8-inch tablet sports a dual-core 1.6GHz processor, quad-core graphics processing and 1GB RAM. For an extra $10 you can double the internal storage.

A new 10-inch model will supersede last year's Ice Cream Sandwich powered Kogan tablet. This lastest model includes the same hardware as the 8-inch version, but with the larger display. Prices start at AU$179 for the 8GB model, or AU$199 for a tablet with 16GB of storage.

Stay sharp

Despite having a bigger screen, the 10-inch Agora has the same 1024 x 768 pixel resolution, suggesting the 8-inch tablet is the better buy, especially for people who want a sharper-looking tablet display.

The new tablets round out Kogan's Android-powered Agora family of products, which also includes the new 5-inch dual-SIM smartphone.

Interstingly, the new tablets don't support 3G mobile network data, and connect to the internet via a Wi-Fi connection only. These products would have complemented the new Kogan Mobile service launched late last year.