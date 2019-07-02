Microsoft Office is getting better on virtual desktops

New features are coming to Office 365 to help improve its functionality in virtualized environments, including the upcoming Windows Virtual Desktop service, according to a new blog post from Microsoft.

After acquiring former partner FSLogix last year to improve virtualization in Office 365, Microsoft has now integrated its container technology with its own Office apps as well as those from Citrix and VMWare. Microsoft 365 business customers will now be able to utilize FSLogix's container technology for no additional cost.

Additionally Microsoft 365 E3/E5/A3/A5/F1, Windows 10 Enterprise E3/E5, Windows 10 Education A3/A5, Windows 10 VDA per user and Remote Desktop Services (RDS) users will be covered under the no-additional-cost plan.

Microsoft also revealed that Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD) will be available later this year.

Office apps in virtual environments

In its post, Microsoft officials said that Windows Server 2019 will be getting support for OneDrive Files On Demand in the coming months and that it will also support Office 365 ProPlus.

The company is even improving how Office apps such as Outlook, OneDrive and Teams work in virtual environments.

Outlook will be getting a new cached mode that makes it easier for those running it on virtual desktops to access their email and calendars faster, OneDrive now features a per-machine installation option so that users can share a single installation of the OneDrive app while maintaining their own folders and files and Teams too has a per-machine installation for Chat and Collaboration.

In the coming months, users will be able to make calls and have meetings in Teams through audio/video media optimization in collaboration with Citrix.

Via ZDNet