Live Blog: Sony is buying Bungie for $3.6b
Another major deal is set to rock our gaming world
By Hamish Hector published
PlayStation maker Sony announced on Monday plans to acquire Bungie for $3.6 billion – an enormous acquisition likely to shake up the gaming universe.
The announcement followed hot on the heels of the startling news last week that Xbox manufacturer Microsoft planned to take over Activision Blizzard – so the Japanese company countered with its own major gaming acquisition.
The game development studio is best known for helping the Xbox platform launch back in November 2001 as the initial developer of the Halo series and more recently has been helming the hugely popular Destiny franchise - which is soon to release its next major expansion with The Witch Queen.
This is a developing story so expect to see this page updated as more information is made available and as our contacts reply to our requests for comment.
Bungie has officially acknowledged the announcement in a blog post. In it Pete Parsons, CEO and Chairman of Bungie explains that he sees Sony Interactive Entertainment as “a partner who unconditionally supports us in all we are and who wants to accelerate our vision to create generation-spanning entertainment.”
In the same post, Parsons adds that "creative independence" remains at Bungie's heart. This will hopefully alleviate the fears of some fans that the studio will return to how it was run under Activision Blizzard - an arrangement that was ended due to a lack of control over its IP (as explained in a 2019 conference call).
