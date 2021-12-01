Live

Slush 2021 live blog: all the latest updates from the startup conference

We're live at Slush 2021 with all the latest updates from the main stage

Slush 2021
(Image: © Slush)

TechRadar Pro is on the ground in Helsinki for Slush 2021, where many of the world's brightest startups come together for two days of networking and idea-sharing. 

We're told to expect "a dissection of the art of company building" from some of the most exciting entrepreneurs around, as well as insight into specifically what the Finnish tech scene has to offer.

The event kicks off today with a series of keynotes and panel sessions, and you can follow all the latest updates from the main stage here:

Flights and accommodation for this even were funded by Business Finland, but the content of this live blog represent the writer's own views.

In 20 minutes' time, Slush President Mikko Mäntylä takes the stage to kick off the opening show, followed by a session on "Building iconic products" with Tony Fadell, inventor of the iPod and Nest founder.