Latest WhatsApp update brings a new world for business users

Businesses will be able to get even more out of their WhatsApp usage thanks to a number of new updates from the company.

Several new upgrades for WhatsApp Messenger and WhatsApp business have been rolled out in a new beta, giving a look at exactly what is coming soon for companies using the app.

According to WABetaInfo, the new WhatsApp update includes support for a number of useful features, including encrypted backups and QR codes, all of which are hoped to pique business interest in the app.

The update, officially known as WhatsApp Business beta for iOS 2.20.60.28, is available now to download from TestFlight or the App Store - although as it is still in beta, it's worth backing up your data before installing.

However it's already been revealed that the Support for QR Codes feature, will be available in the next confirmed update, 2.20.60 official Business version.

This tool will allow businesses to quickly share their contact details with customers via mobile. Users can simply scan a QR code using their device, with the function already uploaded to the previous beta of the consumer version of WhatsApp Messenger.

Elsewhere, there's also clues about the new Password Protect Backups feature. This will allow WhatsApp Business users to choose if they want to encrypt their backups on iCloud. Users can set a password that will be used to encrypt future backups, which will also be required when they restore from any particular backup.

This feature still seems to be under development for now, but its presence in this new beta means it could see a general release soon.

Lastly, there is support for rich icons within the Business Settings menu. This could give customers a better visual experience when using the app, and potentially allowing them to add in more branded options that the icons already in place.

Via WABetaInfo