No more post queueing for eBay sellers

No more going down to the Post Office to get your eBay parcels weighed up; now you can do it all through eBay

Auction website eBay has teamed up with the Royal Mail to allow sellers to pay for and print stamps straight from the website in order to speed up delivery times.

The deal aims to allow eBay sellers to correctly price, book for collection and arrange postage for sold items without having to leave the auction website.

Web technology company Portaltech were commissioned to design and build the online postage solution and to construct the software to support the eBay partnership.

The electronic postage stamps will work for both Royal Mail and Parcelforce deliveries.