Integrated email and voicemail for Gmail?

Google has flexed its financial muscle yet again to purchase internet startup GrandCentral. GrandCentral enables voice mails to be presented alongside emails in a single web-based account. What this will allow Google to do is clear; Google will almost certainly offer the features in Gmail (Google Mail) at a later date.

Since its inception in late 2005, GrandCentral has delivered visual voicemail on phones as well as a single number that rings all your phones wherever they're located.

Google's logo has already appeared under GrandCentral's on the company's homepage. A Beta logo is also present, though a quick search of the Internet Archive shows this was there already.

"We think GrandCentral's technology fits well into Google's efforts to provide services that enhance the collaborative exchange of information between our users," said Googler Wesley Chan on the Google blog .

GrandCentral was founded by Craig Walker and Vincent Paquet. The entrepreneurs sold their previous venture, Dialpad, to Yahoo earlier in 2005.

Currently, you can only sign up to GrandCentral if you have a US phone number. Financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.