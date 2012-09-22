Downloadable tweets coming before end of 2012

Twitter CEO Dick Costolo has pledged to give users the opportunity to download all of their previous tweets, by the end of the year.

The feature has been long-requested by users and, speaking at an Online News Association conference, Costolo says Twitter is ready to oblige.

The Twitter boss first referenced the possibility of adding the functionality back in July.

"We're working on a tool to let users export all of their tweets. You'll be able to download a file of them," he told the New York Times this summer.

Tweet curation also incoming

It has also emerged that the social network is also working on a tool that would allow users to publish hand-picked selections of tweets, which aims to enhance the reporting of breaking news.

"We've known for a long time that for events in the real world, the shared experience is on Twitter," Costolo said at the event in San Francisco. "We want to create an ability to curate those events."

Costolo also used the ONA conference to defend the company's recent API changes, which severely curtailed the privileges of third-party Twitter apps, including the imposition of a monthly user limit.

He said the unofficial services were making money from Twitter without "accretive value."