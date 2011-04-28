UK-based company sells gambling.com for £1.5m

The domain gambling.com has been sold off for $2.5 million (£1.5m) by UK-based Media Corp, although the buyer has chosen to remain anonymous for now.

With sex and gambling two of the dominant markets on the internet, it comes as little surprise that gambling.com joins sex.com in a list of megabucks domains.

The sale was handled by specialist Sedo's UK team - and it is the company's third highest price after the infamous sex.com ($13m) and vodka.com ($3m).

Pleased

Justin Drummond, CEO, Media Corp, continues, "We are very pleased with the result of the sale of gambling.com.

"The team at Sedo has made the negotiation process as straightforward as possible and have helped us secure a great price for the domain."

Online gambling has long been a popular past time, although the era of people typing the most obvious name into a browser and sticking .com on the end have probably past.

However, the new buyer will no doubt be hoping to ensure that anyone searching for an opportunity to gamble away their pay packet will now be landing on their sparkly new domain.