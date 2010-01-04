Stephen Fry quits Twitter

Stephen Fry is quitting Twitter for a short while in order to get his current book finished and delivered to his publishers this coming April.

The 52-year-old Fry announced he is going to quit Twitter over the weekend, telling his million-plus followers that he has to concentrate on his new book.

Moab 2

The writer has promised to return to the Twitter world after he has written the follow-up to his autobiography Moab Is My Washpot.

Fry said: "This morning I switch off most of my connections with the outside world, for I have work to do. I must deliver a book to my publishers by the end of April or my soul and testicles will be forfeit."

Goodbye Stephen, see you in the spring!