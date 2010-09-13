Stephen Fry memoirs get Apple app makeover

Apple aficionado Stephen Fry has become part of a publishing first, with the author simultaneously releasing his latest book, The Fry Chronicles, as a book, iOS4 app and ebook.

The iPhone/iPad version of The Fry Chronicles allows you to read the book any which way you want. It has been designed not in chapters but colour coded sections – 112 in all.

"Instead of reading my book in a boring old beginning-to-end fashion, we thought you might like to read it backwards, or upside down, or from the inside out and back again," explained Fry about the app.

Tech chronicler

His publisher, Louise Moore, said about the memoir launch: "I can't think of a better author to launch this kind of new publishing - Stephen himself represents everything that we hold dear and value in Britain, yet at the same time has an extraordinary knowledge and love of cutting-edge technology."

The Fry Chronicles is available as a hardback (£20), ebook (£12.99 and comes complete with eight videos and photographs) and the myFry app for £7.99.

Check out how the app works below.