Old Twitter to disappear this week

Old Twitter has had its chirps

Twitter will finally kill-off the old version of the social networking website this week, the company has revealed.

The decision, revealed in a tweet on Tuesday, comes almost a year after Twitter launched a new and largely improved website in September 2010.

Up until now members who preferred to use the older, and much simpler format, have been able to switch back to that.

Now that option will be taken away as the company looks to focus only on its most recent iteration.

Upgraded

"If you're currently using Old Twitter, we want to let you know that you'll be upgraded to New Twitter this week," the company revealed on its official Twitter page.

The old version of Twitter has been considered outdated for quite some time, as it does not feature the integrated multimedia options, a la the newer version of the site.

Despite that, Old Twitter has remained popular with some users, hence the company's decision to keep it around long past its sell-by date.

via Mashable