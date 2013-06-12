Kanye West is the new Steve Jobs, says Kanye West

Not content with merely being "the Michael Jordan of music", Kanye West has admitted that he is ready to pick up where Steve Jobs left off.

"I think what Kanye West is going to mean," Kanye West told the NYT, "is something similar to what Steve Jobs means."

Yeah? Tell us more 'ye.

"I am undoubtedly, you know, Steve of internet, downtown, fashion, culture. Period. By a long jump. I honestly feel that because Steve has passed, you know, it's like when Biggie passed and Jay-Z was allowed to become Jay-Z."

We see. He probably means something like he's a super-determined business denizen with his finger on the cultural pulse but we do like the idea of a Kanye-led line of iPhones that are, like, scented dodecahedrons crafted from the finest marble, rocking built-in vocoders and coming in packaging shaped like a gimp mask. Or something.

