Google Project Loon speeds soar to 4G levels

Google is so pleased with its Project Loon and Titan efforts that it has delivered a detailed update to the assembled masses at MWC 2015.

First reported by SlashGear, senior VP Sundar Pichai told a gathering that the Project Loon balloons, which bring internet connectivity to out of reach parts of the planet, can remain airborne for as long as six months with the average amount of time they spend in the outer atmosphere sitting at 200 days.

That wasn't the only thing to report as the wireless technology on board has had a significant upgrade so handsets on the ground can apparently benefit from 4G speeds as opposed to the 3G offering of before, however, Pichai didn't give any info on the rates being enjoyed by users on the ground.

Google only started exploring the feasibility of using 4G LTE radio spectrum in April 2014 in New Zealand after it had originally used the 2.4GHz Wi-Fi spectrum for its early tests.

Project Titan ready for launch

The Project Loon praise didn't end there with the range enjoyed by the balloons also on the up and they now have quadruple the range they had 12 months ago and there are some big trials in the offing that are being launched in conjunction with Vodafone, Telefonica and Telstra in Australia.

Project Titan is another project in the same mould with solar-powered drones designed to fly base stations over remote parts of the planet and test flights for those crafts will get underway in the coming months.