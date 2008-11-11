Ex nuclear plant becomes Euro data centre

1&1 Internet Ltd plans to build one of Europe's largest data centres on the site of a former nuclear facility in Hanau, Germany.

The 'New MOX' centre will hold up to 100,000 servers across an immense area of 10,000 square metres, using electricity only from renewable energy sources.

"The new data centre in Hanau will further optimise the operational efficiency of our Internet services," said Oliver Mauss, CEO of 1&1 Internet Ltd.

"The geographical distance from our existing European data centres is an important aspect of our business continuity strategy, and the new facility will further bolster our pan European backbone" adds Mauss.

Power to the Cloud

New Mox should become operational towards the end of 2009, providing capacity for new services such as Software-as-a-Service or Cloud Computing.

"We are very glad that 1&1, one of the world's largest providers, has opted for our city," Hanau's Mayor Claus Kaminsky says of the new facility.

"A very positive aspect is that finally a very reasonable use has been found for these highly specialised buildings."

"It is a very pleasing side-effect that a formerly contentious nuclear plant is now being transformed into a green data centre," said 1&1's Oliver Mauss.