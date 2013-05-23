After hack attacks, Twitter decides it's time for two-step authentication

It took several high profile hacks, but Twitter is finally rolling out two-step authentication to ensure a modicum of user security.

The microblogging platform played down account compromises as occasional occurrences in its announcement today, saying that every so often account owners alert it to email phishing schemes or password breaches taking place elsewhere on the web.

After the Associated Press saw a false tweet rock the US stock market, not to mention hits on Burger King, Jeep and The Onion, Twitter is ready to do the two-step security dance.

"When you sign in to twitter.com, there's a second check to make sure it's really you," Twitter's announcement assured.

One, two step

The feature can be enabled by heading over to account settings and selecting "require a verification code when I sign in." With a confirmed mobile number and email address, any user can get the two-stop system up and running.

After enrolling in login verification, users will be sent - and need to enter - a six-digit login code via SMS every time they sign into Twitter. Existing apps will continue to work uninterrupted even after verification is enabled, Twitter said.

To make it all a little more digestible, the Twitter team has laid out its new policy in a snappy one-minute video: