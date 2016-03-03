The New Nintendo 3DS exclusives are already 20 years old

When the New Nintendo 3DS was first introduced, its improved processor promised to not only speed up loading times for the original 3DS library, but also open up to exclusive games that only could run on its superior hardware.

While we love the extra control stick, overhauled 3D viewing, and amiibo support, the list of exclusive games for the New 3DS could be counted on a single hand. That is, until now.

During its latest Nintendo Direct presentation, Nintendo announced that starting today, the New 3DS will finally receive some titles that can't be played on an older 3DS.

The catch? They're 20-year-old Super Nintendo games.

In total, nine classic SNES games will arrive to the Virtual Console for the New 3DS, with the first batch - Super Mario World, Pilotwings and F-Zero - hitting the Nintendo eShop starting today.

The next round of releases, set for March 24, will contain Super Mario Kart, EarthBound, and Donkey Kong Country.

The final round, comprised of The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, Super Metroid, and Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy's Kong Quest, will be available April 14.

No prices were mentioned, but Nintendo did announce that each SNES classic will come with a "Perfect Pixel" mode that displays the games at their original resolution, meaning the sprites will look no different than they did in your youth.

It's nice to see the New 3DS get some attention, but retro games seem like a missed opportunity for the so-called "improved CPU performance" the system lords over its older brother.

On top of that, the Wii U Virtual Console can also play all nine of the announced SNES games, making Xenoblade Chronicles 3D the only game currently available that can't be played anywhere but a New 3DS.

That's OK, though. At least we've still got those extra buttons and 3D head-tracking.