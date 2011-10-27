PlayStation Vita will launch without Flash support

The eagerly anticipated Sony handheld console – the PlayStation Vita – will reportedly launch without Flash support.

The portable console is scheduled to launch in December in its home market of Japan, but the PlayStation Vita UK release date is not until February 2012.

According to Famitsu, Japanese buyers will be able to take advantage of HTML5 websites and those using Javascript 1.7, but Flash support will not be present at launch.

Games Archives

There's also some confusion about the Games Archives support, which apparently will not be in place for the portable console's debut.

It's not unusual to see devices launch without all the functionality that was intended – and Flash support often seems to be withheld.

That means that we're likely to see some major firmware updates rolled out that will improve the device, but it remains to be seen if this happens before the arrival of the PlayStation Vita in the UK.

Via CVG, Siliconera

