Pre-ordering open for Ouya

Want to order an Ouya? Now you can

It's been a heck of a day for Ouya, Android's minuscule game console.

First, the company raised more than $8.5 million (£5.4 million) via Kickstarter, with more than 63,000 backers putting bucks behind the little black box.

Now, Ouya announced pre-ordering is open outside of the crowd funding site - through the company's own website.

For just $109, which adds a $10 shipping charge to the device's $99 price tag, U.S. customers can now purchase the console plus a single controller. Orders had been excluded to Ouya backers up until Thursday.

Two controllers and the console cost $139 while four controllers plus console racks up to $199.

Ouya is also taking international orders, charging $20 for shipping, or a single console and controller for $119 (£76.10).

Expected delivery date is April 2013 regardless of configuration.

For a complete list of games coming to the console, check out this TechRadar rundown.

And if you want to know what our colleagues from CVG think about it, watch this video:

Via TechSpot and Ouya.TV