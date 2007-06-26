PlayStation 3 to get new update this week

PS3 will be given a price reduction this year - but no one knows exactly when it's going to happen

The firmware on the PlayStation 3 console is about to be updated to version 1.82. That's according to Eric Lempel, director of the PlayStation Network, who revealed details on the official PlayStation blog .

"Hey everyone, you told us you wanted to hear about updates a few days in advance, so here's a quick heads up that we have a PS3 firmware update in the works. Scheduled for release in the next few days, firmware 1.82 is an update that enables the playback of AVC High Profile (H.264/MPEG-4) files," he said.

"As most of you know, these are high quality files that you'll now be able to play on your PS3. Hopefully this update is moving us closer to the audio playback features many of you commented about in my post the other week.

"We're continuing to evaluate and improve things across the board, including PS2 software compatibility. I'll chime in here quickly with an update once the firmware is live and ready."

H.264 support will be a welcome addition to the PlayStation 3's repertoire of skills. It's just a pity that a firmware update can't change the price of the console.