Here's the Steam Controller playing a load of different games

Valve's Steam Controller is designed to bring mouse, keyboard and gamepad together in perfect harmony - but how well does it work in reality?

Well you can see for yourself, as Trial By Games has uploaded a bunch of videos showing the controller in action.

Here it is working with Surgeon Simulator. Want to see it with something strategy-based? Check out Civ V. How about with keyboard typing game, Typing Of The Dead? (spoiler: it's actually "too easy"). Then you've got Dota 2, VVVVVV, Super Meat Boy, FTL, Bastion and Spelunky.

And if you want to see how you'll be able to alter the controller's layout, key binding and sensitivity options, there's a video showing that too...

More blips!

When you've had your fill of those, fill up on some blips