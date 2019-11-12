Dell launches Dell Technologies on Demand

Dell has unveiled its new consumption-based and as-a-service offering called Dell Technologies on Demand to provide its customers with more choice, flexibility and consistency in the consumption and delivery of modern IT infrastructure.

The new offering delivers IT with the agility of the cloud while also providing customers with the control, performance and predictability of on-premises infrastructure.

Dell has also expanded its extensive flexible consumption portfolio to support Dell EMC PowerEdge servers as well as the all new Dell EMC PowerOne autonomous infrastructure system.

Vice chairman at Dell Technologies, Jeff Clarke explained how Dell Technologies on Demand gives customers more choice over how they consume and pay for IT solutions, saying:

“The multi-cloud world is here and will only grow, which means customers need on-demand and consistent infrastructure that yield predictable outcomes across all of their clouds, data centers and edge locations. Dell Technologies On Demand makes it possible for organizations to plan, deploy and manage their entire IT footprint. They can choose how they consume and pay for IT solutions that meet their needs with the freedom and flexibility to evolve as their needs change over time.”

Dell Technologies on Demand

With Dell Technologies on Demand, organizations can choose between several flexible consumption options including global support, deployment and managed services. By helping customers reduce the management of their on-premises IT, Dell is enabling them to focus more on what really matters, their business.

The new offering also features flexible payment options for an extensive range of technologies across the company's full infrastructure stack which includes compute, storage, networking and virtualization.

Customers will even be able to match spending with usage through Pay As You Grow, Flex on Demand or Data Center Utility. These three flexible consumption solutions also scale while providing transparency on total cost of ownership throughout the technology lifecycle.

Dell also revealed that it is expanding its PC-as-a-service offering to include small businesses who can now pay a set price each month for dell hardware, software and services.