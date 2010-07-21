HP still top of PC market, but Acer catching

Hewlett Packard has maintained its PCmarket leadership in Europe and the Middle East, with IDC's figures suggesting that the computer giant has become even more dominant in the desktop market but under pressure from its rivals in laptops.

IDC's figures show growth for Acer – particularly in Central and Eastern Europe – with the Taiwanese company continuing its impressive showing in the mobile computing market.

HP remains just ahead of Acer in total market share with 20.3 per cent of the EMEA market compared to Acer's 20 per cent.

Dell is the third biggest in terms of total market share with 9.6 per cent.

Asus has put on a huge growth spurt in the year-on-year comparisons, overtaking Toshiba (5.8 per cent) in the past 12 months to move from a 5.2 per cent share in Q2 2009 to 8.3 per cent in Q2 2010.

Strong performances

Of the other vendors, IDC suggests that 'several vendors recorded strong performances'.

"In sixth position, Lenovo recorded an outstanding 70% growth, driven by major expansion in CEE and the healthy uptake in commercial demand in Europe, said IDC's report.

Samsung reinforced its seventh position in the EMEA ranking…The vendor launched its first all-in-one product, thus entering the EMEA desktop market.

"Apple and Sony continued to leverage strong consumer demand and branding, while Fujitsu remained constrained overall, but gained share in the commercial desktop segment in Western Europe, benefiting from the ongoing desktop renewals across several countries."