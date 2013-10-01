Acer opts for dual-core processor in affordable all-in-one PC

Acer is putting out a reminder that desktop PCs can still offer bang for buck with a new budget friendly Windows 8 machine that totes an all-in-one design.

Cutbacks have clearly been made in the processor department when it comes to its Aspire ZC-605, which hides a Pentium Dual Core 2127U CPU inside its curved tripod-style chassis.

That's backed up by Intel HD Graphics and 4GB of DDR3 RAM. It comes with an internal 1TB HDD, though you could always pair the machine with an external drive if you require more.

HD style

The Aspire ZC-605 features a 19.5-inch 1600 x 900 pixel-resolution display that Acer says does the job for video conferencing when used in conjunction with its 1MP HD webcam and audio jacks.

The PC's chassis tilts from 10 to 30 degrees to give you the best angles for watching films or working on documents, the company says. And if you plan on using it for console gaming, the inclusion of a HDMI port means you're covered.

It's loaded with the usual connectivity options, including an on-screen display (OSD) button, an SD card reader, two USB 2.0 ports, two USB 3.0 and a 2-in-1 combo audio jack.

If you're in the US, the Acer Aspire ZC-605 can be picked up now for US$599.99 (around £370) from Amazon. No word on UK availability or pricing yet.