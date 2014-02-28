Canon launches large format printer series

Canon has launched two new large format printers aimed at the poster and infographics markets.

The SE Series imagePROGRAF lineup includes the 24-inch iPF6400SE and 44-inch iPF8400SE printers.

Both models employ a slew of features for enhanced efficiency, including a fast printing mode, which can print one A1/D size poster on coated paper in roughly one minute.

An economy printing mode reduces ink consumption by up to 50% compared to the standard mode. Larger and cheaper ink tanks are employed, and the Canon Printer Driver provides a layout feature for printing several items on one sheet of paper.

The printers also come with hot-swappable ink tanks for ink changing while the device is printing, and an operator assistance function to notify users of routine servicing that the printer may require.

Canon also provides the PosterArtist Lite software for simple poster design.

A colorful world

The printers make use of Canon's new six-color ink system, which adds red to the traditional cyan, magenta, yellow, black and matte black inks previously available.

These colors are delivered through a single printhead with six channels, allowing increased output thanks to 15,360 individual nozzles in total.

Canon also employs LUCIA EX pigment ink for more long-lasting vibrant colors and scratch resistance, an important consideration for poster makers and other large format print workers.

The iPF6400SE retails for $2,495 (£1,495, AU$2,785), while the iPF8400SE goes for $4,495 (£2,690, AU$5,015).