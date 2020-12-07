Check out the cheapest 4K UST projector in the world right now

What is it? The Xiaomi Fengmi is what the Chinese call a laser TV but we'll stick to the traditional definition as a ultra short throw projector, a 4K one on top of that.

What makes it special? It is 4K and is UST. Plus it has the backing of one of the biggest names in the world of technology and does 3D with compatible active glasses.

Why should I buy it? We have yet to find anything that comes close to it in terms of sheer value for money. If you're lucky enough to prove us wrong, let us know via Twitter.

How much does it cost? That deal is available from Banggood for $1588.88 (about £1185/AU$2140) until December 31 when you use code BGDec06 at checkout, a code that applies to the ES Warehouse. That's an extra $11 off the current sale price of $1599.99. Overall, you get almost a fifth off its suggested retail price.

Cheapest price Xiaomi Fengmi 4K Ultra Short Throw projector: $1994.35 $1588.88 at Banggood

Save $405 by using the exclusive code BGDec06 at checkout for the ES warehouse. The Fengmi 4K UST projector is a one-of-its kind display product thanks to its specs and unbeatable price point. This offer ends on December 31, 2020.View Deal

What else should we know? It offers a plethora of ports. Three HDMI ones, all 4K compatible, two USB ports, two audio ones, one AV and one Gigabit Ethernet. It supports voice control with DTS/Dolby sound compatibility across its four drivers. Add in an 8-point, Keystone correction, a rated 3000:1 contrast ratio and a 0.233:1 throw ratio and you get a capable projector at a reasonable price .

Any cons? The 1,700 ANSI Lumens is a bit weak compared to the competitor and there's no app store.

Have you reviewed it? Not yet, but we've reviewed the Bomaker Polaris 4K projector which costs about 25% more.

