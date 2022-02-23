Check if Steam Deck can play your favorite games with this handy tool

Audio player loading…

Steam Deck buyers can now check their entire games library for compatibility with the handheld PC via a single click, ahead of the device being shipped imminently (on February 25).

Valve has ushered in a Steam Deck Compatibility page, which when logged in to your Steam account will highlight the status of which games are verified and work, and those that aren’t.

Along the top of this page, you’ll see the Deck Verified Games in your Steam library, which is to say those which are “fully functional on Steam Deck, and work great with the built-in controls and display.”

Below that are the titles labeled 'Deck Playable Games', which are those that work on Steam Deck, but may require a bit of effort to configure or otherwise to play. Mostly, they should be fine, though.

The next category is games which aren’t yet supported on the Steam Deck, so in other words, these won’t work (but that could change in the future).

Finally, at the bottom Valve tells you the number of games from your library which haven’t yet been assessed for compatibility with its handheld.

Regarding that list of untested software, the company observes: “Valve’s testing team hasn’t yet gotten to the remaining games in your Steam Library, but we’re testing new games every day. Come back often to see more of your library get Verified.”

(Image credit: Valve)

Analysis: Still a lot of testing to do…

It’s pretty cool to see a clear breakdown of what’s verified to work well – or at least decently – from your games library thus far. Of course, if you’re anything like us, a great deal of the games you own won’t yet have been tested, and as Valve points out, this will be an ongoing process, with more titles being added over time when the company gets to them.

Remember also that just because a game is untested, doesn’t mean it won’t work on the Steam Deck, of course. It might play just fine, it’s just that Valve hasn’t looked at it yet to draw that conclusion. The reason Valve didn’t bring this system into play until just a couple of days before the official launch is doubtless because the firm didn’t feel it had enough tests under its belt to make for a meaningful lens through which to view the average Steam gamer’s library.

It’s also worth remembering again that even though some PC games are currently listed as unsupported, Valve is working to bring support through, so that status may change with some titles going forward (hopefully more and more of them).

