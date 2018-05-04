'Change your passwords' says Twitter, after bug exposes all 330 million accounts

Twitter has advised that each of its 330 million users immediately change their passwords after a bug was discovered that momentarily exposed them in plain text.

In a blog post released by the social media company, it was revealed that a bug had been identified that caused the password hashing process (which replaces your password with a random string of letters and numbers) to fail, leaving the unmasked passwords of its users stored in an internal log.

According to Twitter, the bug has now been fixed, and an internal investigation has revealed "no indication of breach or misuse by anyone".

On the side of caution

That said, Twitter has urged its users to err on the safe side, stating that "out of an abundance of caution, we ask that you consider changing your password on all services where you’ve used this password."

Enabling login verification in your Twitter settings is also recommended, as it prevents anyone from logging in to your account from a new device without a verification code (which is sent to your phone).

We also recommend that you consider using a password manager and generator, as it will automatically create a unique and exceptionally-strong password for each one of your accounts.