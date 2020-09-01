Boom Online Marketing SEO services

If you own or manage an online business such as an eCommerce store, it’s important to use the appropriate marketing techniques. Unfortunately, it can be difficult to gain enough visibility in the competitive modern online world, which is why it can be a good idea to use the best SEO services you can find.

Boom Online Marketing is a UK-based agency offering a range of search engine optimization (SEO) and other marketing services targeted at eCommerce store owners. In the rest of this evaluation, we specifically look at the company’s SEO services, which include full audits, keyword research, backlink building, and more.

Boom Online Marketing specializes in e-Commerce marketing (Image credit: Boom Online Marketing)

Boom Online Marketing: Plans and pricing

Unfortunately, Boom Online Marketing doesn’t openly advertise its SEO plans or prices. This is largely because they offer custom packages based on the needs of each client, but it would be nice to have some indication of prices. You will have to contact the Boom team to access a custom quote.

With this in mind, there are various services that you could purchase if you decide to use Boom Online Marketing. For starters, it offers full SEO audits so you know exactly what you need to work on to boost your website’s search engine rankings. Training packages are available to help you build an in-house SEO team, and Boom will be there to support you every step of the way.

Boom Online Marketing offers various SEO services (Image credit: Boom Online Marketing)

Boom Online Marketing: How it works

Since Boom Online Marketing offers custom SEO services, the exact process will depend on your needs. If you need to start completely from scratch, you may want to take advantage of the company’s SEO audits to find out what areas need work.

Alternatively, you might decide to start with a specific service, especially if you know exactly what you want. Regardless, the best option is to contact the Boom team via phone, email, or the online contact form. They will be able to walk you through the entire process, and online customer reviews suggest that the team is very friendly and helpful.

Get in contact with the Boom team to find out more (Image credit: Boom Online Marketing)

Boom Online Marketing: Features and services

Boom Online Marketing offers a full range of SEO services, including complete audits, custom service packages, and everything in between. And if online reviews are to be believed, every one of the company’s services is excellent. We’ve listed some of the most noteworthy below:

One of Boom’s most appealing offerings is its full SEO audit package. Where required, the team will analyze your entire website, identifying areas that need improvement and compiling a full report. Using this, Boom will advise you on the most appropriate strategy for boosting your search engine rankings and increasing your online visibility.

Creating high-quality backlinks is one of the most important aspects of building a strong SEO profile. Boom offers full backlink building and monitoring services to ensure your link profile is strong.

As the saying goes, content is king. But, it’s also extremely important to make sure that your content is relevant to your business. Boom Online Marketing can help you with in-depth keyword research and on-page SEO optimization to ensure your rankings are as good as possible.

Boom Online Marketing offers full SEO training packages designed to help you develop a strong in-house team. And these include more than just SEO—they can also include everything from in-depth analytics to social media marketing to content development.

Boom offers various high-quality SEO services (Image credit: Boom Online Marketing)

Boom Online Marketing: Support and customer care

As a small digital marketing agency, Boom Online Marketing doesn’t provide 24/7 customer support or live chat like some of its more popular competitors. Nonetheless, both prospective and existing clients are well catered to, with a range of contact options available.

For starters, there is an intuitive, easy-to-use web contact form that you can use to reach out to the Boom team. Simply enter your name, email address, and some information about your query. Alternatively, give the team a call or send an email through. In addition, the Boom team is very active on both Facebook and Twitter, so you may want to reach out via social media if you have an urgent question.

In terms of post-purchase customer care, there’s nothing to suggest that Boom is anything other than excellent. All online customer reviews we could find were excellent, which is a major positive, to say the least.

Consider reaching out to the Boom team on social media (Image credit: Boom Online Marketing)

The competition

Boom Online Marketing appears to be a high-quality, reliable SEO agency backed by a great service range and excellent historical performance. However, there are plenty of alternatives out there that you may want to go with instead.

For example, Ignite Visibility is an extremely popular SEO service provider that has worked with some of the largest web-based companies in the world. It has a great reputation and has won multiple awards across Europe and North America.

Another popular option is SocialSEO, a transparent, top-end SEO service provider catering to businesses of all sizes. One thing SocialSEO does well is driving online traffic to physical businesses, so it’s worth considering if your website is only part of your business.

Final verdict

Overall, Boom Online Marketing offers a solid selection of SEO services designed to boost your search engine rankings and increase your online visibility. Its offerings are solid, encompassing a full range of SEO services.

Unfortunately, you will have to speak directly with the Boom team to get an idea of the cost, but by all reports, they provide excellent value for money. The bottom line: If you’re looking for a reliable SEO service provider and don’t mind supporting an up-and-coming business, Boom Online Marketing is certainly an option worth considering.

