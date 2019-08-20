Best Windows 10 Pro laptops 2019: top notebooks for productivity

Welcome to our pick of the best Windows 10 Pro laptops money can buy in 2019. While Windows 10 Home – which many of the best laptops run – is fine for regular use, power users, and people who use their laptops for business, will want to run Windows 10 Pro, which offers more advanced features and better control over how your laptop runs.

That's why we've put together this list of the best Windows 10 Pro laptops. On this page, we've picked the top notebooks that come with Windows 10 Pro already installed.

The best Windows 10 Pro laptops offer cutting edge designs and powerful components for home and business users, while also including the operating system that can fully take advantage of their hardware.

So, read on to find out what our picks are for the best Windows 10 Pro laptops, and our very own price comparison tool will scour the internet for you and bring you the cheapest prices as well.

1. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon

The best all-round Windows 10 Pro laptop

CPU: Intel Core i7-7600U vPro | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 620 | RAM: 16GB | Screen: 14-inch, 2560 x 1440 pixels | Storage: 1TB SSD

Smaller and lighter in every way to previous versions

Improved Microsoft Precision Touchpad

Expensive

Lenovo's range of ThinkPad laptops are some of the very best business laptops ever made, and with Windows 10 Pro installed, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon is our pick for the best all-round Windows 10 Pro laptop money can buy in 2019. It comes in a slim and stylish design, yet packs a lot of power into its svelte body, with a powerful Intel Core i7-7600U vPro processor, 16GB of RAM and a battery life of up to 15.5 hours. If you're looking for an absolute workhorse of a Windows 10 Pro laptop, then this is a fantastic choice.

2. HP Spectre Pro 13 G1

A sleek and stylish Windows 10 Pro laptop

CPU: Intel Core i7-6500U | Graphics: Intel HD 520 Graphics | RAM: 8GB | Screen: 13.3-inch, 1920 x 1080 pixels | Storage: 512GB SSD

Sublime design

3 Year Next Business Day onsite warranty

Colour scheme might not be to everyone's taste

Very expensive

HP Spectre Pro 13 G1 proves that Windows 10 Pro laptops – and business-orientated laptops in general – can be just as beautifully designed as laptops aimed at consumers. Measuring just over 10mm thick and weighing just over 1.16Kg, the HP Spectre Pro 13 G1 is an incredibly portable laptop. Yet despite its small size, it manages to pack a proper Core i7 CPU with a full HD 13.3-inch display, a massive 4-cell 38Whr battery and three USB Type C connectors into the body. Of course, it runs Windows 10 Pro, and the powerful components means its a brilliant workstation laptop that can handle even the most demanding of tasks with ease.

3. Lenovo ThinkPad P40 Yoga

The best 2-in-1 Windows 10 Pro laptop

CPU: 2.5GHz Intel Core i7-6500U | Graphics: Nvidia Quadro M500M | RAM: 8GB | Screen: 14.1-inch, 1920 x 1080 pixels | Storage: 256GB SSD

Unique convertible design

Superbly portable

So-so battery longevity

Only a one-year warranty

If you're looking for a 2-in-1 convertible laptop that runs Windows 10 Pro, then the Lenovo ThinkPad P40 Yoga is the ideal choice. Combining the flexibility of its Yoga lineup (which allows the device to be used in both tablet and laptop modes), along with the powerful components in its ThinkPad workstation line, the Lenovo ThinkPad P40 Yoga is a stunning and powerful device that comes with built-in Wacom Active ES pen technology, capable of delivering 2048 levels of pen pressure sensitivity and tilt recognition – making it an ideal choice for digital artists.

(Image credit: Dell)

4. Dell Latitude 7490

A powerful Windows 10 Pro laptop from Dell

CPU: 8th-generation Intel Core i3 – i7 | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 4GB – 16GB | Storage: 128GB SSD – 512GB SSD

Reasonable price

Excellent performance

Great battery life

Dell proprietary PSU

Dell is a well-respected brand when it comes to making dependable, no-nonsense business laptops that run Windows 10 Pro, and the Dell Latitude 7490 is a great example of that. It features some of Intel's latest processors, along with a decent amount of RAM and integrated graphics. A choice of SSDs (Solid State Drives) means Windows 10 Pro and all your applications load up quickly and perform brilliantly. Battery life is also impressively long as well.

5. Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX531GX

One of the best gaming laptops in the world

CPU: Intel Core i7-8750H | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 (Max-Q) | RAM: Up to 24GB | Screen: 15.6-inch Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) IPS, 144Hz | Storage: 1TB SSD – 512GB/1TB SSD

Slim design

Great performance

Innovative cooling

Very expensive

Screen isn't HDR

The Asus Zephyrus S GX531GX is one of the best gaming laptops we’ve reviewed in 2019, and it runs Windows 10 Pro, which means it's earned its place on this list. If you're a gamer, you'll be bowled over by the specs, which include an 8th-generation Intel Core i7 backed by Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q graphics and up to 24GB RAM, but it also means it's a powerful workstation for people who aren't interested in gaming, but want the best Windows 10 Pro laptop for heavy tasks like video editing and rendering. Despite featuring some of the most powerful components you can find in a laptop, the Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX531GX is an impressively thin and light laptop to boot. It's very expensive, though.