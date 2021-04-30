Adobe wants to help businesses survive the death of third-party cookies

As Google Chrome and other browsers prepare to end support for third-party cookies, Adobe has announced the next generation of its Real-time Customer Data Platform (CDP) to help brands activate known and unknown customer data.

The company's Real-time CDP allows brands to manage the entire customer profile and journey seamlessly in one system without the need for third-party cookies.

As consumers have grown more aware of the value of the data they share online, a patchwork of privacy regulations like GDPR have begun to emerge on a global scale. At the same time though, organizations remain committed to offering personalized brand experiences which they have typically relied on tracking from third-party cookies to create.

Now that Google has introduced its new tracking technology FLoC in Chrome, brands will have reduced insight about unknown visitors to their digital properties which will hurt their ability to provide a compelling customer experience.

Adobe Real-time CDP

Adobe's Real-time CDP offers brands a centralized hub that brings together different types of first-party event and attribute data to help them form a more complete view of their customers. The platform allows brands to combine first-party web, app and media data from publishers to build richer customer profiles. They can then use Adobe Target to create personalized experiences for their visitors.

As it has become increasingly difficult to get unknown visitors to register on a brand's site using their email or phone number, Adobe Real-time CDP lets brands build a prospect's profile based on brand interactions. This data is then ingested by Adobe Target and used to orchestrate the next best content, offer or experience for them.

Adobe has also added a new feature called Segment Match to its platform that lets brands collaborate to expand their own first-party data through partnerships. Look-alike Segments on the other hand allow brands to identify additional customers who share similar attributes to their best-known customers.

In a press release announcing the next generation of Adobe Real-time CDP, EVP and GM of Adobe's digital experience business and worldwide field operations, Anil Chakravarthy explained how the platform is using first-party data as opposed to third-party cookies to help brands offer better personalized experiences, saying:

“As consumers, we now expect personalized brand experiences while being in control of the data we share. With Adobe Real-time CDP, we are partnering with brands to deliver relevant, responsive and respectful experiences through first-party data.”

Brands interested in testing out Adobe Real-time CDP for themselves can request a demo for Adobe Experience Cloud on the company's site.