How to get smart new Windows 10 features on Windows 8.1

Windows 10 doesn't do away with the new apps that were first called Metro and then modern design (and sometimes immersive) and are now mostly referred to as Windows Store apps; in fact, it adds a new category of Universal apps. Those are Store apps that will run on phones as well as Windows PCs (and eventually on Xbox One and HoloLens as well).

Universal apps are written to the latest version of the WinRT runtime and they won't work on Windows 8.1 unless that gets a WinRT update. But the big change to modern apps is that they run not in their own windows, but in windows on the desktop, like any other program, and they show up on the taskbar (where you can also pin their icons).

If you want to see Store apps on the taskbar in Windows 8.1, that's an easy tweak. Right click on the taskbar and choose Properties, then on the Taskbar tab check the box labelled Show Windows Store apps on the taskbar.

But if you want to put modern apps into windows on the desktop, you'll need to shell out for a third-party tools like Actual's Multiple Monitors, RetroUI Enforce or ModernMix that floats the app in a smaller window over the desktop. These utilities aren't free but most have 30-day trials so you can see if they're what you want.