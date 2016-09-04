Top 10 Outlook 2016 tips

Outlook has long been a fixture of many organisation's email and scheduling workflows, and for good reason: it's solid, easy to use, and keeps everything – all your addresses, mails, appointments and tasks – in one place. That's something all the web-based email accounts in the world can't quite manage.

We've scraped and scoured to dig up our favourite Outlook 2016 top tips – tricks which will make your email management faster, your scheduling more precise, and your working life a whole lot easier. The majority should work on earlier versions of Outlook, too, so don't be afraid to give them a try if you haven't had an Office 2016 upgrade yet.