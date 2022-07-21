Final Fantasy 14 free trial: how much can you play for free?

As free samples go, the Final Fantasy 14 free trial is very generous and offers a great way to dip your toe into the world of Eorzea.

With an exceptional single-player storyline, an extremely wide range of classes, and a vibrant player community, Final Fantasy 14 is definitely worth trying out whether you're on PC, PS4, or the PS5.

Including both the story of A Realm Reborn and the Heavensward expansion, you’ll be free to play your character up to level 60 and get a good taste of Final Fantasy 14’s compelling main story. Though you won’t have access to the Stormblood, Shadowbringers, or Endwalker expansions, you’ll be treated to a dramatic storyline where you’ll meet many of the game’s most memorable and exciting characters.

Though there are some limitations to the free trial experience, you’ll be able to enjoy access to a host of features. Crafting, fishing, and outfit customization are all available to free trial users. You can even try out Triple Triad or Chocobo Racing if you want a distraction from the main story. Even the character creator is worth a look and offers countless permutations to help you craft your dream JRPG protagonist.

Final Fantasy 14 Free Trial guide

Final Fantasy 14 free trial: how to get started

(Image credit: Square Enix)

To begin your free trial on PC, head to the Final Fantasy 14 account creation page. (opens in new tab) You'll then need to create an account by filling in your details on the right–hand side of the page. After that, you'll be prompted to download the game client from the free trial page. Once you've installed the launcher, run it and enter your account details and it will then begin to download the rest of the game client. Once it's done, click that 'Play' button and you'll be good to go.

If you're on PS4 or PS5, you'll need to visit the PlayStation Store. Note that this will permanently link a Square Enix account to your PlayStation Network account, so make sure you're using the right account on your PlayStation.

Go to the Final Fantasy 14 store page on the PlayStation Store, press the '...' button, and select 'Final Fantasy XIV Free Trial' to download the client. Once downloaded, you'll be able to launch the game from the Final Fantasy 14 screen.

Final Fantasy 14 free trial: what are the limitations?

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Though the Final Fantasy 14 free trial is generous, there are some things that you won't be able to do unless you purchase the full game and a subscription. First off, you're restricted to A Realm Reborn and Heavensword content, and your level is capped at 60.

As a free trial player, you'll also be limited to only 8 characters and only 1 character per world. You won't be able to amass more than 300,000 gil (the in-game currency), nor will you be able to access the market board or use 'shout', 'yell' or 'tell' in the in-game chat. In addition to these social restrictions, you also won't be able to trade with other players.

You'll be able to form parties through Final Fantasy 14's matchmaker, the Duty Finder but you won't be able to create your own. That said, since the Duty Finder is easily the most efficient way to find a group for the vast majority of content, this is not as much of a limitation as it might seem at first glance.

Despite these limits, the Final Fantasy 14 free trial is still extremely generous and well worth a look if you enjoy JRPGs, MMOs, or story-driven games. See you in Eorzea.