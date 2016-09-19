How to use Windows 10's Action Center

One of Windows 10's most radical changes is the way in which it provides notifications. Previously you'd see a little white flag appear in the Taskbar's notification area with a pop-up balloon on hand to keep you informed.

Now notifications are much more visible thanks to the new Action Center, which appears on the right-hand side of your desktop.

It's now primarily concerned with delivering notifications, both from Windows and supported apps, but it also contains a number of useful shortcuts in the form of action buttons.

Up to 13 different buttons are available, but many like Rotation lock, Airplane mode and Bluetooth will only appear on portable devices like laptops or tablets.

The Action Center has been given another overhaul with the Windows 10 Anniversary Update, so to find out what's new make sure you also check out our guide on how to use the improved Action Center in Windows 10 Anniversary update.

In this tutorial we'll show you how to navigate the Action Center, plus customise it to show only those notifications you want to receive.