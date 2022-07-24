How one of the world's top football leagues is using data to stay one step ahead

Previously, LaLiga’s technology was piecemeal – managing isolated processes but with no central repository to analyse the information we were creating. To combat this, we established our business and analytics teams – but we were still dealing with the need to harness massive amounts of structured and unstructured data. In the face of this, we were finding it hard to efficiently ingest the volumes of live-action data and extract insights that business stakeholders could understand and put into action. We needed a solution that unified all data on a single platform and allowed us to gain insights in real-time, enabling machine learning at scale.

The Databricks Lakehouse platform was a natural choice for us, as it removed much of the complexity and simplified everything into one data lake. We’re now able to perform AI, ML and BI on a single platform that the entire team can access quickly and easily. This new ecosystem changes the game for fans and club data scientists, as data collected during games can be viewed in real-time and then used for both in-game analysis, to make tactical changes or to predict player injuries before they occur. This use of data presents a new asset that can be used by teams to gain a competitive advantage, so in our view the whole area of analytics will become a new battleground for clubs.

With the adoption of the Databricks Lakehouse platform, we have made significant progress in our ability to analyse and interpret data for the benefit of players, fans and clients alike. We’re now able to gain insights that were unheard of before, using match statistics and in-play analysis to improve performance.