10 Best CV builders: top resume creators in 2020

These days it's not enough just to have a CV; you need one with an eye-catching design, and moreover the right information to let any prospective interviewer know that you are the right candidate for the job.

Gone are the days of opening Microsoft Word and hacking out a CV - and by using one of the best CV builders you can really help yourself stand out from the crowd. Even better, you don't necessarily need to spend any money to create a professional-looking resume - there are plenty of great templates out there that are based on ones that have been used by successful applicants in the past.

And, if you do want to spend money in order to make money, there are plenty of excellent resume creators available that will go above and beyond – for a cost. Without further ado, let's check out some of the best CV builders out there today.

For a free professional CV

Professional look

Multiple templates

Free to use

Resume.com is many people's go-to resource when it comes to putting together a professional-looking CV. The company’s tried and tested resume templates are based on what evidence shows employers are actually looking for in a candidate; the company says that it knows this because it has spoken with thousands of employees to craft its service.

In fact, resume.com designed its resume builder using data from job recruitment website indeed.com, which makes it more accurate than most, and once your CV is complete it can be shared on there with millions of the interested employers signed up there.

For CVs strong on visualization

Visualization format

Import data

Multiple styles

Specialized options

For something a little different, ResumUP takes a more visual approach than most CV builders. This online resume builder lets you create an interactive resume to show your skills in connection to your experience - and you can even import your existing data to make an instant resume. The website offers many different styles and you can choose from a text resonate with a traditional design, or you could opt for a ribbon variant that draws the eyes’ attention.

The website even lets you create specialized resumes designed to be read by computers or developers, called ATS or JSON resumes respectively. We are a fan of the ‘functional’ resume design, which lets you write a matching reference letter and a cover letter, to cover all of your strengths in a consistent manner.

The beautiful CV builder

Drag and drop interface

Beautiful designs

Free tier

Google Analytics option

As its name suggests, CakeResume makes creating a resume a piece of cake thanks to its CV generator that lets you create a vivid resume in minutes. It utilizes a simple drag-and-drop interface that lets you customize your resume’s layout and introduce yourself in a standout manner.

CakeResume’s CV builder offers up some truly beautiful and professional designs, and you can download your resume at any point during the creation process, allowing you to look over it with a human eye, share it with others online, or send it off whenever you are happy with it.

The basic service is free, coming with a one-resume limit, or you can choose a more expensive package to remove CakeResume branding. It will also let you design an unlimited number of resumes and track your resume via Google Analytics while hosting it on a custom domain name.

The UK CV builder

Mobile-friendly builder

Free to use

Download as Word doc

Advertised on TV in the UK, Reed.co.uk offers a free CV builder that has been developed to help you build a professional and fully-formatted resume from scratch in just four easy steps. They involve adding your details, then your work experience, then your qualifications, and finally any additional information that you want to add.

The CV builder lets you build your resume from a desktop, tablet, or mobile device, and you can save your progress and finish it off at any point. Once your CV is complete, you can download it as a Word document, and then start to apply for jobs on reed.co.uk to discover its effectiveness.

Optimize your CV

Online optimizer

Approved designs

Samples for comparison

How do you create a resume that will improve your chances of getting hired? Novoresume thinks it has the answer. It starts off by providing you with online templates, which automatically optimize all of your CV's content to make sure that it's aligned and organised. All of the company’s layout designs have been approved by recruiters and are tailored to suit different job types.

Novoresume’s features include a contents optimizer that analyses your resume as you create it, and provides suggested revisions to increase its quality. If you're not sure where to start, the website gives you a helping hand through resume samples and cover letters that have been used by successful applicants in the past, allowing you to avoid CV-related pitfalls before you make them.

The smart CV builder

Smart help

Mobile-friendly use

Cover letter builder

If you are not particularly good with words, then writing a resume can prove a real challenge. This is where ResumeHelp’s Smart resume builder comes in, allowing you to save time by inserting pre-written ’smart’ bullet points that plug into your resume and build it with no writing necessary. For example, you might want to add a bullet point that says that you are great at networking within communities to find and attract new business. This is also one of the few CV builders that are great to use on a mobile device, even when using features like its cover letter builder, which puts together a cover letter that automatically matches the look of your resume.

Advanced CV builder

Advanced builder

Create in minutes

Predetermined fields

Multiple saved file formats

Featuring a wide range of templates to choose from, CVmaker offers an advanced resume builder lets you create a beautiful and professional looking resume in minutes for free. It may not pack as many features as other options on our list; however, all of the basics are present, including an interface that lets you quickly and easily fill out predetermined fields.

CVs can be exported into various formats including PDF, HTML, and TXT for uploading to a wide range of job application platforms. The basic version which lets you create and share CVs is free. You can opt for its affordable ($16) premium version, which gets you features such as a rich text editor and the ability to add custom sections to your CV.

CV builder with an interactive guide

Simple sign-in

Multiple features

Exclusive templates

Interactive guide

ExpressCV is an online CV builder that packs plenty of features. It gets off to a good start by allowing you to register quickly using Google or LinkedIn. Once you are in, you can choose from a wide variety of CV templates that are unique and help your resume shine. After choosing an exclusive template, you can customize your CV using its online platform before downloading it in PDF or TXT format in a single click. ExpressCV differentiate itself from its competitors by providing you access to an interactive guide that helps you enhance your CV with tailor-made advice provided by recruitment professionals.

Powerful CV builder

Powerful builder

Resume analytics

Invite feedback

Privacy options

VisualCV is one of the best and most powerful resume builders out there thanks to its ability to manage multiple resume styles, track resume analytics (such as when employers view or download your resume), and invite feedback on your CVs from partners or friends.

It takes security seriously too, offering three privacy options to ensure that your data stays safe. Used by more than 3.1 million jobseekers, it also features the ability to create cover letters, import resume samples, and much more.

Import LinkedIn data with this CV builder

Standard features

Career-specific templates

Pre-written phrases

LinkedIn import

Used by more than 600,000 successful jobseekers, KickResume helps you get hired fast with a CV that catches the eye. The website provides all the tools you need to create a standard resume, cover letter, and personal website in a snap. Candidates that have used it have landed jobs at companies such as Google, Facebook, NASA, Apple and Tesla, so this resume creator is not to be taken lightly.

It provides more than 50 career-specific resume templates to get you off the ground, and like ResumeHelp on this list, it will bolster your resume with pre-written phrases for more than 3,200 job titles. Or, if you're looking for something that's even easier to use, you can import your LinkedIn profile to get your resume instantly.