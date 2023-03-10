When you are running a website, it's important to have a good web hosting (opens in new tab) control panel in order to manage your site effectively. But with so many different control panels in the market, it can be difficult to know which one is right for you.

This article will compare two popular web hosting control panels; cPanel and SPanel to help you make a decision about which one is best for your needs.

What is cPanel?

cPanel (opens in new tab) is a Linux-based web hosting platform designed to make website management simple. cPanel offers an intuitive graphical user interface that assists you in virtually every management process from setting up email accounts, subdomains, and databases, to managing applications like WordPress and Joomla.

cPanel also enables you to quickly customize your hosting environment however you wish and makes for a smooth transition when deploying larger projects such as websites.

It supports compatibility with multiple scripts and add-ons. In a nutshell, cPanel is a comprehensive host manager that allows you to easily take control of your hosting environment.

What is SPanel?

SPanel is a cloud hosting (opens in new tab) platform designed to make it easier for you to set up, manage, and maintain your online presence. SPanel allows you to quickly create WordPress sites, configure multiple websites under one account, or build your own custom control panel.

SPanel also includes support for a wide range of applications and offers an intuitive, user-friendly interface perfect for beginners and experts alike. With SPanel, it's generally easy for businesses or anyone to take control of their online presence and create a website (opens in new tab) without having any prior coding experience.

Web server support

cPanel supports various web servers such as Apache, WebDAV, Nginx, PHP, and MySQL. Its intuitive graphical user interface (GUI) simplifies the process of configuring web servers. cPanel's step-by-step instructions allow you to customize your servers quickly without the need for extensive knowledge of web servers.

Apache is the most popular web server software in the world, and cPanel provides seamless integration with it. It also supports Nginx as a reverse proxy server for improved performance. cPanel's support for PHP and MySQL databases enables developers to create dynamic websites with ease.

SPanel provides a wide range of web server support. It supports Apache, LiteSpeed, WebHost Manager, and WHMCS. While SPanel does not support as many web servers as cPanel, it offers some unique features that make it stand out from the competition.

One of the standout features of SPanel is its support for LiteSpeed web server. LiteSpeed is a high-performance web server that is faster than Apache and provides better scalability. sPanel also supports WebHost Manager (WHM) and WHMCS, which are essential tools for managing multiple websites and billing clients.

When it comes to Web server support, both SPanel and cPanel provide a wide range of options. However, cPanel supports more web servers than SPanel, making it a more versatile platform. cPanel's user-friendly GUI also makes it easier for you to configure your web servers without needing to know the technical details.

On the other hand, SPanel's support for LiteSpeed and WHM/WHMCS makes it a good choice for businesses that require high-performance web servers and need to manage multiple websites. Web server support is an essential factor to consider when choosing a web hosting provider. Overall, while cPanel supports more web servers and has a more user-friendly GUI, SPanel provides unique features like LiteSpeed and WHM/WHMCS support.

Security

When it comes to choosing a control panel for your website, security is one of the most important factors to consider. sPanel's SShield is one of the standout security features of the platform. It offers advanced protection against cyber threats, blocking 99.98% of all known attacks and vulnerabilities. SShield is capable of identifying and stopping brute force attacks, malware infections, and other types of cyber attacks in real-time. This automated cyber threat prevention technology gives sPanel the upper hand when it comes to securing your website.

In addition to SShield, SPanel includes SpamAssassin, Brute Force Protection, and other security measures to ensure your site remains secure. SpamAssassin is a spam filter that prevents unwanted emails from reaching your inbox. Brute Force Protection detects and blocks repeated login attempts to prevent hackers from accessing your site. These features work together to create a secure environment for your website.

On the other hand, cPanel also provides a range of security options to protect your website. Leech Protection is a feature that prevents users from sharing their login credentials with others to access protected areas. SSH/Shell Access (opens in new tab) provides a secure way to transfer files to and from your server. HotLink Protection prevents other users from stealing your bandwidth by linking to your images or other media files. GNUPG keys are used for encrypting and decrypting sensitive information, and IP Deny Manager lets you block access from specific IP addresses. Password protection is another feature that cPanel offers for directories.

In terms of security features, both SPanel and cPanel offer a range of options that make protecting your website easy to manage. While cPanel does provide a variety of security measures, SPanel has the upper hand thanks to its fully automated cyber threat prevention technology. SShield offers unparalleled protection against cyber attacks, giving you peace of mind that your website is secure.

Backup compared

cPanel offers several backup options to its users, including full backups, partial backups, and incremental backups. You can schedule backups at specific intervals, and cPanel allows you to store the backup files on your server, a remote FTP server, or Amazon S3. The full backup feature allows you to back up your entire cPanel account, including all files, databases, email accounts, and settings. The partial backup feature allows you to select specific files or databases to back up, while the incremental backup feature only backs up changes made since the last backup.

cPanel also offers the ability to restore backups directly from the control panel, making the process fast and simple. You can also set up automatic backups to run daily, weekly, or monthly.

On the other hand, SPanel offers full backups. You can schedule backups any time you want. Also, SPanel allows you to store the backup files on your server or a remote FTP server. The full backup feature in SPanel allows you to back up your entire hosting account data such as databases, settings, files, and email accounts. SPanel also offers a feature called "SBackUp," which backs up changes in real-time. This means that any changes made to the website are backed up immediately, providing an added layer of protection.

Both cPanel and SPanel offer similar backup features, including full backups. Both control panels allow you to schedule backups at specific intervals and store backup files on your server or a remote FTP server. However, SPanel offers a unique feature in "SBackUp," which cPanel does not have. This feature can be particularly useful for websites that receive frequent updates and changes. Overall, both cPanel and SPanel offer robust backup features that can protect your website's data. While cPanel is the more established web hosting control panel, SPanel offers a few unique backup features that may make it a more attractive option for some website owners.

WordPress management

Choosing the right control panel for your WordPress management is very crucial. SPanel offers a built-in WordPress management tool known as SWordPress Manager. This tool makes it easy to create new websites with just a few clicks, while also ensuring that your site is always up-to-date with the latest security patches.

SWordPress Manager also protects your site from outside access, making it much harder for hackers to infiltrate your files and directories. However, you can still make changes and install plugins as needed. To install a plugin, you simply need to remove the lock and reactivate it once you are done. And best of all, SPanel takes care of updates automatically, unlocking files and managing the rest without any intervention on your part.

Another advantage of sPanel is that it supports Softaculous (opens in new tab) 1-click installer, allowing you to install over 400 different applications with a single click. This feature alone can save you time and hassle when managing multiple websites.

On the other hand, cPanel offers the WordPress Manager plugin for easy site management. This plugin simplifies tasks like resetting client passwords, making it a reliable and user-friendly option. And like SPanel, cPanel supports automatic updates for minor security patches, giving you more control over when and how these updates are applied.

Also, cPanel also supports a variety of auto-installers, including Softaculous, that allows you to install a wide range of applications such as ad management, content management, customer relationship management, enterprise resource planning, and customer support.

Overall, both SPanel and cPanel offer excellent WordPress management features. However, SWordPress Manager gives cPanel an added layer of security that makes it stand out from the competition.

Final verdict

SPanel and cPanel are both control panels that have their unique strengths and weaknesses. However, in terms of cost-effectiveness, security features, and resource utilization, sPanel takes the lead. It is cheaper when compared to cPanel. With the massive price hike of cPanel, users looking for a cost-effective solution may shift towards SPanel.

On the other hand, cPanel's functionality is still unmatched, making it the preferred choice for developers. However, its account-based pricing structure may continue to frustrate users. As a result, its competitors, including SPanel, will have a competitive advantage.

If you are a cost-conscious person, SPanel would be the best control panel to use. However, if you have a great budget and require the best functionalities, cPanel is still the way to go.

