Passwarden password manager review

Passwarden is an excellent password manager for individuals and small teams. It offers two-factor authentication for extra security and enables you to share your vaults with anyone. However, it is pricey for individual users.

Passwarden from KeepSolid is one of the best password managers around. This secure solution makes it easy to keep track of your passwords using a system of customizable vaults. Vaults can be shared among users, making this platform a good solution for teams and businesses as well as individuals.

In our Passwarden review, we’ll take a closer look at everything this password manager has to offer.

Passwarden: Plans and pricing

You can start using Passwarden for free and store up to 40 data entries. If you want to store more information, a one-month Passwarden subscription costs $3.99 per month and a yearly subscription costs $39.99 per year. You can also choose to pay a one-time fee of $199.99 for lifetime access to Passwarden.

Passwarden is available on a subscription basis or as a lifetime purchase (Image credit: KeepSolid)

Passwarden: Features

Passwarden has several features that help it stand out as one of the best business password management software solutions.

Passwarden is available for almost every type of common device. The software can be installed on Windows, Mac, and Linux computers and on iOS and Android smartphones. It’s also available as a web client and as a plugin for Chrome, Edge, and Firefox.

There is no limit to how many devices you can use with Passwarden, and your passwords are automatically synced across all your devices.

Vaults are at the heart of how Passwarden stores and organizes your secure data. Think of them as similar to folders in a computer’s filing system. All of your vaults are accessible when you log into Passwarden using your master password.

Inside a vault, you can save account login credentials, personal information, payment data, or even encrypted notes. You can create as many vaults as you want inside your Passwarden account, giving you the flexibility to organize your passwords however you like.

Another nice thing about the vault structure is that individual vaults can be securely shared. This enables you to share account information with family members or coworkers, for example, while limiting their access to only data inside the shared vault.

Passwarden enables you to securely share a vault with anyone (Image credit: KeepSolid)

Passwarden also has one of the best password generators we’ve seen. When you go to create a new account entry inside your vault, simply click a password generation button and the software will create a secure password for you. You can choose what kinds of characters to include--such as uppercase letters, digits, and symbols--and select the password length.

Passwarden includes a simple password generator (Image credit: KeepSolid)

Passwarden: Interface and in use

Getting started with Passwarden only takes a few minutes. When you first open the software, you’re prompted to create a strong master password. Passwarden also provides an account recovery key, which you should keep in a secure location off your computer. After that, you can choose to import your existing passwords from another password manager or from your browser.

Passwarden helps you import your passwords from another password manager or your browser (Image credit: KeepSolid)

The software interface is simple to navigate, with your vaults displayed along one edge of the screen and your data entries in the center. To create a new password or record, just click Add New Item and select what type of entry you want to create.

We were disappointed to see that you cannot create your own data types or customize the input fields for existing categories. However, this isn’t a huge problem, since you also have the option to store information in secure notes.

Passwarden: Support

Passwarden comes with 24/7 email and live chat support. The company’s website has a small FAQs section, but there is no detailed documentation available for the software.

Passwarden support is available 24/7 by email and live chat (Image credit: KeepSolid)

Passwarden: Security

KeepSolid takes the security of your passwords extremely seriously. Passwarden uses 256-bit AES encryption to keep your data safe. Your master password is known only to you, and you have the option to enable two-factor authentication to make logging into your account even more secure.

One additional unique security feature of Passwarden is duress mode. You can create a separate master password that you can use if you are forced to log into your account under duress. When you use this password to log in, your Passwarden account will only display a limited set of vaults that you have marked as non-essential. Most users will probably never need this feature, but it’s nice to know it’s there.

Passwarden enables you to set up a duress mode password. When logging in with this password, your most sensitive vaults remain hidden (Image credit: KeepSolid)

The competition

Passwarden’s sharing features make it a good solution for small teams, but it lacks the administrative features that larger organizations require. If you need tools like centralized password management and single sign-on, for example, consider LastPass for business. Plans start at $4 per user per month.

Passwarden also isn’t the cheapest option for purely personal use. If you’re looking for a budget-friendly password manager, mSecure offers unlimited lifetime access for just $19.99. However, it’s worth noting that mSecure and similar budget password managers don’t offer secure password sharing.

Final verdict

Passwarden is one of the best password recovery solutions available. The platform works across all your devices and makes it easy to autofill passwords as you navigate the web. It works well for small teams, enabling users to securely share a single password vault with other team members.

The biggest downside to Passwarden is the price. Many individual users don’t necessarily need Passwarden’s top-of-the-line features. If you don’t need password sharing, you may be able to opt for a much cheaper competitor.