This pompom mirror takes Photobooth effects to a really weird level

If you've ever wondered what you'd look like made out of pompoms - and let's face it, who hasn't? - then Daniel Rozin's mirrors are for you.

An interactive artist, Rozin has created a series of mirrors that show you more (or, if you look at it another way, less) than the average compact.

His mechanical mirrors render your reflection in abstract materials like pompoms, wood, rubbish and, most recently, penguins.

Capture your soul

The mechanical mirrors all have video cameras, motors and computers on board and produce a soothing sound as the viewer interacts with them, according to Rozin's website. "Hopefully it captures your soul, not your detail," he told Wired.

Either way, the furry pompom mirror marks the first time we've ever wanted to hug our own reflection. Not great for doing your make-up in though.