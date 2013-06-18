The dog ate my TV Licence - fee dodgers' best excuses revealed

"Apparently my dog, which is a corgi, was related to the Queen's dog so I didn't think I needed a TV licence."

Oh, they've been having a right old laugh over at TV Licensing HQ where the top excuses for not paying have been revealed. Enjoy the best of the rest, which we're totally going to re-purpose wherever possible in our lives, below:

"Why would I need a TV licence for a TV I stole? Nobody knows I've got it."

"I had not paid as I received a lethal injection."

"Knowing my luck I'll be dead in six months and won't get value for money."

"I have lost weight recently and had to buy new clothes. That's why I could not afford to buy a TV licence."

More blips!

There's no excuse for missing out on the rest of TechRadar's blips, which are handily collated here.