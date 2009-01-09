CES 2009 day one round-up: Stringer up

TVs, TVs everywhere and not a space to think

Sony's Sir Howard Stringer was the headline act for the first proper day of CES, and with debate raging over the £850 price tag of the eight-inch P-Series, distraction was duly served up by the likes of Tom Hanks, 3D TV and a folding OLED.

Sony is a company that has the enviable reputation of standing for quality and innovation, and although the likes of PlayStation's Kaz Hirai may not have had an awful lot to announce, yet more sense was talked by Sir Stringer (and

Hanks

for that matter) about the increasingly convergent digital home.

On the announcement front, Sony were not alone in showing off a whole raft of digital cameras, and mobile arm Sony Ericsson also handed debuts to a couple of phones; a new Walkman handset and an 'affordable' Cyber-shot.

A wearable Walkman series looked pretty nice, as did the tech-packed flagship Handycam, but it was the web-browsing Cyber-shot camera that had us chortling.

Meanwhile

Elsewhere, Panasonic – who are always headliners at this show – showed off its 3D vision and its (surely misplaced) hopes for portable Blu-ray players.

The Blu-ray Disc Association continued the 3D theme, and insisted that downloads were not the biggest threat to its spinning storage.

Samsung managed to announce a release in more or less every single area of consumer electronics in its press conference, and confirmed that its Blu-ray players would come with storage to cope with video downloads.

Cisco showed off its 'game changing' net platform, we took a look at the Powermat for wireless recharging and monitor makers ViewSonic took the step into 3D gaming.

From CES 2009.