In the absence of real aliens, astronauts settle for blasting fake ones with VR

It's not all work, science, work aboard the most technologically advanced space station. New footage has emerged of astronauts Tim Peake and Scott Kelly having major fun in virtual reality.

NASA shared the joke by editing this video of them into the NASA equivalent of Space Invaders. The team got to try out the latest Microsoft HoloLens while aboard the ISS, which makes a change from their usual science experiments.

We don't know who won but Scott Kelly looks rather victorious.

Scott Kelly is now back on Earth with plans to retire from NASA after spending nearly a year in space, while Tim Peake is due to stay up there until June this year.